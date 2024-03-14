Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 3.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,933,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,834. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average of $158.12. The firm has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

