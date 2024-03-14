Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4,946.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average is $168.45. The firm has a market cap of $226.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

