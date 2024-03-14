Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,683. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $191.53 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The company has a market capitalization of $359.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

