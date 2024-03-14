Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,779. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

