Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 1,932 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,154. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
