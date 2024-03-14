Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,141 shares of company stock worth $180,152,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.0 %

Airbnb stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.