PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.0 million-$478.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.7 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. 2,278,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,136,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $33,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $22,062,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 799,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 597,831 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $10,913,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

