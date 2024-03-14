PayPal USD (PYUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $204.58 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $204.58 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 205,081,198 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 222,078,293.76. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9972026 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $17,036,811.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

