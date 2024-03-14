Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 14th total of 65,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 208,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

