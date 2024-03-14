Populous (PPT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $324,026.41

Populous (PPT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Populous has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $324,026.41 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)

