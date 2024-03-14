Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Update

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 1,683.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Down 2.8 %

PBIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 30,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Pressure BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.10.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

