Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 14th total of 360,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Primerica Stock Down 1.3 %
PRI traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $245.52. The company had a trading volume of 135,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,182. Primerica has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $254.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.60. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.06.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Primerica
In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,208 shares of company stock worth $1,283,562. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.
Get Our Latest Report on Primerica
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
