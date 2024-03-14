Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 14th total of 360,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Primerica Stock Down 1.3 %

PRI traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $245.52. The company had a trading volume of 135,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,182. Primerica has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $254.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.60. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,208 shares of company stock worth $1,283,562. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

