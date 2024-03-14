Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Update

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 14th total of 360,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.52. 135,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,182. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.60. Primerica has a 52-week low of $155.68 and a 52-week high of $254.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,208 shares of company stock worth $1,283,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

