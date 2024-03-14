Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,693. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average is $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

