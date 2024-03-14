Pundi X (New) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $199.49 million and approximately $88.76 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.74032371 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $19,720,018.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

