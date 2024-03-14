Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $37,124.10 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $37,124.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $501,580.61.
- On Monday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $162,553.33.
Q2 Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 762,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $50.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
