Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $37,124.10 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $37,124.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $501,580.61.

On Monday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $162,553.33.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 762,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

