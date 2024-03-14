QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $970.68

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $141,478.33 and $970.68 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005502 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00025572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00016626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,285.24 or 0.98952019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009717 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00176738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012263 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,591.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

