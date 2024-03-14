Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Rackspace Technology updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.12) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.120 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $386.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,245 shares of company stock worth $335,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

