Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend by an average of 63.4% per year over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $11.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

NYSE:RL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,979. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $190.41.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

