Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Softchoice (SFTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Softchoice (TSE: SFTC) recently:

3/6/2024 – Softchoice had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Softchoice had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Softchoice had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Softchoice had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

Softchoice Stock Performance

Shares of SFTC traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,048. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.70. Softchoice Co. has a 12-month low of C$14.40 and a 12-month high of C$22.46.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.