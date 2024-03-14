Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reflex Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RFLXF stock traded down 0.03 on Thursday, reaching 0.09. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.14. Reflex Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of 0.06 and a 12-month high of 0.72.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores in battery metals space. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Ruby Graphite project covering approximately 2,000 acres and 96 federal lode mining claims located in Beaverhead County, Montana; and the Zig-Zag Lake Lithium Property that consists of eight mining claims totaling approximately 2,710 hectares located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

