Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Reflex Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of RFLXF stock traded down 0.03 on Thursday, reaching 0.09. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.14. Reflex Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of 0.06 and a 12-month high of 0.72.
About Reflex Advanced Materials
