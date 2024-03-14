RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

RENN Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095. RENN Fund has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RENN Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

