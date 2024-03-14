Reviewing Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) and Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) and Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vera Bradley and Dr. Martens’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Bradley $484.61 million 0.41 -$59.74 million ($0.60) -10.68 Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dr. Martens has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vera Bradley.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

54.8% of Vera Bradley shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Vera Bradley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vera Bradley and Dr. Martens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Bradley 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dr. Martens 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vera Bradley presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.01%. Given Vera Bradley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vera Bradley is more favorable than Dr. Martens.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Bradley and Dr. Martens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Bradley -3.81% 7.34% 4.78% Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vera Bradley beats Dr. Martens on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products that include throw blankets, beach towels, and comforters, as well as items, such as mugs and tumblers; apparel/footwear comprising sleepwear, footwear, cotton face masks, outerwear, socks, and scarves; and stationery and merchandising products, as well as freight, licensing, and gift card breakage services. The company sells its Vera Bradley branded products through its full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; and verabradley.com, an online outlet site, as well as its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As of January 28, 2023, it operated 51 full-line and 79 factory outlet stores. The company sells its Pura Vida branded products through wholesale retailers, as well as through Pura Vida websites, including www.puravidabracelets.com, www.puravidabracelets.eu, and www.puravidabracelets.ca. It also sells its Vera Bradley branded products to approximately 1,700 specialty retail locations, department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, as well as through licensing agreements. Vera Bradley, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

