Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys Shares of 8,753 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after buying an additional 688,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after buying an additional 179,178 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,424,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.26. 752,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,381. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

