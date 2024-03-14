Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

VB traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $220.07. The company had a trading volume of 537,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,501. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

