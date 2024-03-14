Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 169.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 566,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

