Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 857 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,509,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,466. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.