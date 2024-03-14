Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 860 Shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000.

Get Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF alerts:

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.