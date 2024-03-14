Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 918 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.03. 31,565,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,023,807. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

