Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $2,579,274.57 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,498.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89.

On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 48,571,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,448,180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.