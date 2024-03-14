RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $188.20 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $68,523.30 or 0.99296992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,008.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.55 or 0.00605067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00131081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00206065 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00140392 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000521 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,746 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,754.69680076 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 72,701.71635066 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,894,819.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

