Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Down 41.2% in February

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the February 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ SANG remained flat at $4.75 on Thursday. 5,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $62.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
