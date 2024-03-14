Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Down 41.2% in February

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the February 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANG remained flat at $4.75 on Thursday. 5,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $62.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sangoma Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in Sangoma Technologies by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sangoma Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

