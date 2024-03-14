Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in February

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the February 14th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santos Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Santos stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 247,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,326. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a boost from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.