Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Reduced by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 273,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,385,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

