Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 317,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,777. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

