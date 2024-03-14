Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

