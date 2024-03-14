Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCRMW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

