Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,296,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,942,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.