Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 446,233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,663,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 2,953,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,107. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.