Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 1,852,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after acquiring an additional 594,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 195,356 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RITM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.