Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.89. 4,100,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,586. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

