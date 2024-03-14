Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 148,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,502. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 million, a PE ratio of 123.37 and a beta of 0.92.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
