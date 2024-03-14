ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Decreased by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 4.4% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $779.49. The stock had a trading volume of 885,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,656. The company has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $758.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.80 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

