Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 366.0% in February

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 366.0% from the February 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Seven & i Stock Up 0.5 %

Seven & i stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,744. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

