Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shineco Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SISI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,198. Shineco has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($8.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Shineco

Shineco Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shineco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Shineco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

