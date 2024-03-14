Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Declines By 59.3%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,790. CannaGrow has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

