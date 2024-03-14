Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Declines By 59.3%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,790. CannaGrow has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
About CannaGrow
