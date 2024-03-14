Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Drops By 90.0%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
Shares of CJEWY stock remained flat at $14.57 on Thursday. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.