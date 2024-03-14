Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Drops By 90.0%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CJEWY stock remained flat at $14.57 on Thursday. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

