Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Decreases By 76.0%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 112,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,135. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

