Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Decreases By 63.5%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the February 14th total of 766,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
Shares of CHKGF remained flat at $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.17.
About CK Asset
