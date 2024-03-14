Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Decreases By 63.5%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the February 14th total of 766,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

Shares of CHKGF remained flat at $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

