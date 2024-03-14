Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Drops By 70.9%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the February 14th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.77% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.78. 2,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465. The company has a market cap of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $52.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Announces Dividend

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

